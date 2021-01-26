Brazil's Butantan expects supplies for 8.5 million CoronaVac doses by February 3

FILE PHOTO: Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of Brazil's Instituto Butantan speaks near Sao Paulo's state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn and Health Committee Executive Secretary Joao Gabbardo during a news conference about China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Instituto Butantan in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian biomedical center Butantan expects supplies for around 8.5 million doses of China’s CoronaVac vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech to arrive by February 3, its director said on Tuesday.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ingredients, said he hopes the initial shipment, enough to fill and finish some 8.5 million doses, would be followed by a similar load delivered shortly after. He also said Butantan plans to have a factory fully producing the Chinese vaccine by early next year.