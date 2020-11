Brazil's COVID-19 cases pass 5.6 million, death toll at 161,736: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to perform a PCR test on student Theo Barbosa Rodrigues at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 22,294 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 630 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 5,612,319 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 161,736, according to ministry data, in the world’s most fatal outbreak outside the United States.