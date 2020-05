FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Health Minister Nelson Teich arrives a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.

Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a press conference later Friday. Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France and had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.