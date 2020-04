A man rides a bicycle next to a message reading "Use mask" painted on the street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has reported a record 7,218 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 85,380 cases, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose by 435 to 5,901, it said.