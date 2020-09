FILE PHOTO: A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil’s São Paulo state Joao Doria said on Wednesday that the state is likely to start to imunize its population with China’s Sinovac vaccine in mid-December.

Doria said 5 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous state, in October.