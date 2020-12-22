Brazil's Sao Paulo state to close restaurants, shopping malls for Christmas and New Year

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state government announced only essential services are allowed to open between December 25 and 27 and between January 1 and 3, amid rising coronavirus cases.
Restaurants and shopping malls will be required to stay closed during those six days, Sao Paulo state secretary Patricia Ellen said in a press conference on Tuesday.
The government is considering extending the restrictions in some cities to include Dec. 31, Ellen said, after infection rates rose by 54% in the past for weeks.
Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
