Brazil's Sao Paulo state to close restaurants, shopping malls for Christmas and New Year

A woman looks at clothes as people walk at the 25 de Marco popular shopping street before Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state government announced only essential services are allowed to open between December 25 and 27 and between January 1 and 3, amid rising coronavirus cases.

Restaurants and shopping malls will be required to stay closed during those six days, Sao Paulo state secretary Patricia Ellen said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The government is considering extending the restrictions in some cities to include Dec. 31, Ellen said, after infection rates rose by 54% in the past for weeks.