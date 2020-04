A health worker, controls the temperature of a woman in a sanitary barrier during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Cases of the new coronavirus in Brazil rose by 2,917 to 36,599, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has more coronavirus cases than any other country in Latin America.

Deaths rose by 206 to 2,347, the ministry said.