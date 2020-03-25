Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized in coronavirus fight

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said some governors and mayors were guilty of crimes for organizing coronavirus shutdowns that threaten to “destroy” Brazil’s economy, and urged businesses to re-open to survive the crisis.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask at a press statement during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

As the coronavirus spreads deeper into Brazil, Bolsonaro has increasingly taken the view, shared by U.S. President Donald Trump, that jobs must be prioritized over the economically damaging shutdowns favored by public health experts.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro have staked their presidencies on the economy, and both know any major downturn could be catastrophic for their chances of re-election.

“If companies don’t produce, they won’t pay salaries. If the economy collapses, public workers also won’t receive anything. We need to open businesses and do everything to preserve the health of the old,” Bolsonaro tweeted early on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak, with protesters banging pots and pans across Brazil more or less nightly. Opinion polls show his popularity is dropping.

Bolsonaro’s new pro-business position solidified in a widely criticized address to the nation on Tuesday in which he minimized the likely impact of the “little flu” in Brazil, and urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.

Many believed the speech backfired.

“In this serious moment, the country needs a leadership that is serious, responsible and committed to the life and health of its population,” Senate leader Davi Alcolumbre said in a subsequent statement.

“We consider the position expressed by the President to be grave ... Now more than ever, the nation expects from the executive leader transparency, seriousness and responsibility.” Even former political allies have reacted with horror to his pro-business stance.

Speaking on Wednesday in Brasilia, Bolsonaro again criticized governors for putting in place lockdown measures.

“What some governors and some mayors in Brazil are doing is a crime. They are destroying Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.

“What do we need to do? Put these people to work, preserve the elderly, preserve those who have health problems, nothing more than that,” he said.

Coronavirus deaths in Brazil on Tuesday rose to 46 from 34, and the number of cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, according to government figures.

But despite the rising toll, Bolsonaro said most people, including himself, had nothing to fear from COVID-19.

“In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected with the virus, I would have no reason to worry, I would feel nothing, or it would be at most just a little flu,” he said.