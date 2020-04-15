Breakingviews - Trump’s WHO slight opens door to U.S. philanthropy

U.S. President Donald Trump angrily responds to a question asking what he would say to Americans who are scared during his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Donald Trump’s disdain for multinational institutions has entered a new and dangerous phase. By withholding funding for the World Health Organization during an unprecedented global pandemic, the U.S. president is jeopardising lives and trashing Washington’s image as a reliable partner. Philanthropists like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, both already big WHO donors, should plug the moral and financial void.

Trump’s anger towards the WHO and its Ethiopian Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has grown in line with Covid-19’s impact at home. Tuesday’s announcement and accusations of pro-China bias coincided with the confirmation of 2,200 U.S. deaths, the biggest daily total yet. It smacks of an attempt to distract from his administration’s own playing down the seriousness of the threat. On Feb. 24, he tweeted that coronavirus was “very much under control in the USA” and praised the “very smart” work of U.S. health authorities and the WHO.

All of which detracts from some valid points of criticism. The WHO’s exclusion of Taiwan – which may prove a model for its handling of the disease - due to the objections of Beijing is problematic. Its praise of China for successfully containing the spread of the virus via stringent lockdowns could also be tempered by more criticism of its suppression of information in the early stages of the outbreak. And, as with Ebola in 2015, every major health crisis demands a rigorous post-mortem to ensure mistakes aren’t repeated.

Withholding money supports none of these aims. As of December, committed U.S. funding – both compulsory and voluntary – amounted to $893 million, or 16% of the WHO’s $5.6 billion kitty. China’s contribution was $86 million. Besides the fight against coronavirus, Trump’s blanket move jeopardises established programmes against diseases such as HIV, AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, major sources of America’s soft power.

The threat is to halt funding initially for up to 90 days. Pro-rata, that’s $223 million. Gates already contributes more than twice that much. But others such as Bloomberg, worth an estimated $60 billion, could easily raise his committed $24 million – especially set against the $900 million he blew on a failed presidential bid. A pledge to stopgap whatever shortfalls the WHO may face would restore some of the world’s faith in American values, if not its current commander in chief. It might even make a difference in November too.