FILE PHOTO: Michel Barnier, Brexit chief negotiator for Europe on future ties with Britain, speaks during a news conference after the first week of EU-UK negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” he said on Twitter.