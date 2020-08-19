Scotland says not yet safe to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Aberdeen

FILE PHOTO: First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon wears a Tartan mask as she visits New Look at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, in Edinburgh, Scotland June 26, 2020. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was not yet safe to lift additional COVID-19 restrictions in Aberdeen following an outbreak there, but that the situation in the city was improving.

“While the situation is undoubtedly improving, and I don’t want to lose sight of that point, we are not yet in a position to say that this outbreak is over, or completely under control,” Sturgeon said.

She said she hoped some of the additional restrictions imposed on the city could begin being lifted next Wednesday.