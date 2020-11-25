UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak carries the "Spending Review 2020" document as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will cut down its commitment to foreign aid spending, pledging to spend 0.5% of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the 0.7% promised previously, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

“During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public service, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the British people,” Sunak said.

He made the comment as he announced a one-year spending plan dominated by the huge hit to the country’s economy and its public finances from the coronavirus crisis.