Britain to outline support package for airline industry soon: Sunak

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he expects to make an announcement soon on discussions over a support package for the airlines industry, which has been devastated by travel restrictions, to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Airlines and airports ... have been particularly impacted by what is happening,” Sunak told lawmakers.

“I’m in active dialogue with the Secretary of State for Transportation and expect to write out soon on this particular matter.”