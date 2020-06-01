On quarantine, UK minister says we need to protect the nation's health

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma holds the daily coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 12, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday that the quarantine for international travellers that has so angered some airlines was important to take care of the health of the country.

“We have to make sure that we are taking care of the health of the nation,” Sharma said when asked by Sky why the airline industry was being destroyed by the quarantine.

“There is going to be a three-week rolling review of the quarantine measures,” Sharma said. He did not directly answer when asked if he would be happy if the quarantine, due to begin on June 8, was scrapped.