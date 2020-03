FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane passes in front of the full moon as it makes it's final landing approach to Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, September 14, 2019. Picture taken on September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is paving the way for a multi-billion pound bailout of airlines by lifting a cap on level of financial support it can provide, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The paper said the government was planning to amend legislation which caps the amount it can offer to industry at 12 billion pounds.