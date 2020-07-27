Business News
July 27, 2020 / 11:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK quarantine move deals disproportionate blow: IATA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a face mask waits at the departures area of Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

PARIS (Reuters) - Global airline body IATA criticised Britain’s snap decision to re-impose coronavirus quarantine measures on travellers from Spain as a severe blow to recovery hopes that was disproportionate to health risks.

“This is a big setback for consumer confidence that is essential to drive a recovery,” the International Air Transport Association said in an emailed statement on Monday, after Britain abruptly restored a two-week quarantine requirement for travellers returning from Spain.

The move “does not accurately reflect the risk of a regional spike in one corner of the country,” IATA said - adding that restoring confidence in travel would depend on governments “working together to isolate and precisely manage risks” rather than a “stop-and-go” approach to restrictions.

“The UK’s decision falls short of the mark,” it said.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below