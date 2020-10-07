UK to make announcement on airport testing later on Wednesday - Shapps

FILE PHOTO: Staff are seen at an Easy Jet checking area at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said he will make an announcement later on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 testing at airports which could lead to the UK’s 14-day quarantine period for travellers being shortened.

“I will be making the announcement later today to parliament but it involves a task force. So looking at the systems which would enable us to have testing,” he told UK media.