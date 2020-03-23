UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests: FT

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in front of diplayed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests to frontline health workers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said businesses with established delivery networks could be used to deliver tests to medical workers, and to the general public at a later stage.

The government has said it is trying to step up the delivery of tests to health workers so they know when they can and cannot work.