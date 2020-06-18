No date for release of test-and-trace app in UK, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister declined on Thursday to set a date for when a smartphone app to help trace people who have been in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus would be rolled out.

“We’re not going to put a date on it I’m afraid,” Matt Hancock said in response to a question about when an app would be added to the troubled test-and-trace programme.

“I would not recommend an app unless I’m confident in it,” he told reporters.