Contact tracing app of UK's NHS almost ready: The Times

(Reuters) - The track and trace smartphone app of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), which is meant to help keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control, will be ready for launch in time for the next lifting of lockdown restrictions at the start of July, The Times newspaper reported.

Britain said late last month it was dealing with technical issues related to the app, which was seen as a key measure to reopen the country as part of a test and track programme.

While The Times report said no final decision had been made on the launch date, sources told the newspaper that a nation-wide roll out was possible within as early as a fortnight.