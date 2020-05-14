UK test-and-trace app downloaded by half of people in Isle of Wight test bed: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s coronavirus test-and-trace app has been downloaded by 72,300 residents of the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialled, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“Over half the residents of the Isle of Wight... have downloaded the tracking app,” he said.

Britain released the app on the island off the southern coast of England earlier this month. [nL8N2CM64T]

Shapps said the app would eventually be used to check compliance with a proposed 14-day quarantine for international travellers.

“One of the things we will be asking people to do at the border when they come in is to download the app and provide us with contact details so we know where they are,” he told a daily news conference.