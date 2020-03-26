UK will see steady flow of extra ventilators in coming weeks: junior minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The British healthcare system will see a steady delivery of 8,000 more ventilators over the coming weeks, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Thursday.

Argar told BBC radio Britain already had around 8,000 ventilators and another 8,000 on order.

“There will be a staggered delivery time for those depending on when we ordered them, we are expecting deliveries to come through over the coming week, two weeks, three weeks,” he said.

“So in the coming weeks we will see that steady flow of those ventilators being delivered.”