Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.

Footage on social media had appeared to show a man shooting randomly in various directions from an apartment at the top of a housing block.

“Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene,” Kent Police said in a statement.

“The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.”

The statement said officers had discovered four suspected imitation firearms at the scene.