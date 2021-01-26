Britain confident of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccine supplies - minister

People, of which one in a wheel chair, arrive at the Winter Gardens venue which has been converted for use as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Blackpool, Britain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday he was confident both AstraZeneca and Pfizer would honour their COVID-19 vaccine supply agreements with the UK.

Responding to reports that the European Union had threatened to block supplies of vaccines to the United Kingdom, he told Sky News: “I’m confident that they (AstraZeneca and Pfizer) will both deliver for us the quantities that we need to meet our mid-February target and of course beyond that.”