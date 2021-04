FILE PHOTO: A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to under-30s will be halted following recommendations of Britain’s medicine regulator on Wednesday, the Sun newspaper and Sky News reported, adding they would be given Pfizer or Moderna instead.