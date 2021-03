FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled "vaccine" in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain's NHS is expecting a significant increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc, and will roll this out from March 15, Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn tweeted here late on Monday.

Vaccine supplies will increase to close to 500,000 a day, or up from around 2 million a week now to 3 million, according to Dunn’s tweet.