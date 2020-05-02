UK wants to support strategic aviation sector in any way it can: minister

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 2, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will support the strategic aviation industry in “any way it can” as the sector suffers from the coronavirus pandemic which has grounded planes and seen carriers seek government support around the world.

“The aviation industry is both an extremely important one strategically for us as a country and one which employs a great deal of people,” housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday.

“It’s one we want to support in any way we can,” he told a news conference.