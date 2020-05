Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty (not pictured) and the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 28, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in England could have barbecues under the slightly relaxed lockdown conditions he announced on Thursday.

“You could have meetings of families in a garden, you could even have a barbecue provided you did it in a socially distanced way, provided everybody washes their hands, provided everybody exercises common sense,” he told reporters.