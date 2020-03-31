Initial delivery of UK-made Penlon ventilators will be 30 units: Daily Mail

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health service will receive 30 ventilators next week in the first batch manufactured by a consortium of businesses, the Daily Mail reported, after the government confirmed the ‘Penlon’ model was approved and would ship at the weekend.

The cabinet office, which is coordinating a scheme to acquire thousands of ventilators to meet the service’s needs during the peak of the coronavirus crisis, said it could not yet confirm the size of the first batch.