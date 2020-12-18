'I Feel Fine' - Beatles legend McCartney gives COVID vaccine a shot in the arm

FILE PHOTO: Former member of The Beatles Paul McCartney reads excerpts of his book 'Hey Grandude!' to schoolchildren at a launch event in London, Britain, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

LONDON (Reuters) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

McCartney, 78, is among the third tier of people eligible to receive the jab alongside other over-75s, and said he believed the vaccine offers Britain a way out from the doom and gloom of the COVID pandemic, The Sun said.

“The vaccine will get us out of this,” McCartney told The Sun in an interview.

“I think we’ll come through it, I know we’ll come through, and it’s great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed.”

McCartney said he was eager to be back on stage as soon as possible after Glastonbury Festival was cancelled this year.

A lad from Liverpool who wrote and performed some of the best loved songs the world has ever known, McCartney led a cultural revolution in the “Swinging Sixties” that shook - and sometimes overturned - the assumptions of societies across the world.