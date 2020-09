A passenger wearing a protective mask is pictured after arriving at Birmingham Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Birmingham, Britain July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK government has introduced new restrictions on households meeting up in Birmingham, one of England’s biggest cities, and some surrounding areas, reported the BBC on Friday.

Cases have been rising in the city in recent weeks leading to speculation that new restrictions would be introduced.