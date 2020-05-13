BoE's Bailey: Clear that markets expect us to buy more bonds

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets are working on the assumption that the Bank of England will buy more bonds to help lessen the economic cost of the coronavirus crisis, Governor Andrew Bailey told ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty clear when we look at the market and we talk to the markets, the markets think, the markets’ basic assumption is that there probably will be some more QE (quantitative easing),” Bailey said according to a transcript of the interview distributed ahead of its broadcast.