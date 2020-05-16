Bank of England looking more urgently at negative rates, riskier assets: Haldane

FILE PHOTO: The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the country’s economy to fight the coronavirus crisis, the BoE’s chief economist was quoted as saying.

The Telegraph newspaper said Andy Haldane refused to rule out the possibility of taking interest rates below zero and buying riskier assets under its bond-buying programme.

“The economy is weaker than a year ago and we are now at the effective lower bound, so in that sense it’s something we’ll need to look at – are looking at – with somewhat greater immediacy,” he said in an interview. “How could we not be?”