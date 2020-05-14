Business News
May 14, 2020 / 11:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK economy faces longer-term damage from COVID shutdown: BoE's Bailey

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy will suffer longer-term damage from the current coronavirus shutdown but it remains highly uncertain how severe it will be, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

Bailey also said in a webinar organised by the Financial Times that it was unclear whether a 30% drop in Britain’s economic output in the first half of 2020, as outlined as a possibility by the BoE last week, would prove overly pessimistic or an under-estimate of the damage.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below