Business News
May 12, 2020 / 8:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK finance ministry sees budget deficit hitting 337 billion pounds - Telegraph

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Canary Wharf financial district, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry fears government borrowing this year could hit a record 337 billion pounds due to the coronavirus, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Tuesday, citing an internal government document.

Under a worst-case scenario, where the economy does not recover, borrowing could surge to 517 billion pounds compared with a forecast of just 55 billion pounds for 2020/21 as recently as March, the newspaper said.

Officials warned ministers that Britain could face a debt crisis if measures were not taken to stabilise borrowing, which would require 25-30 billion pounds of tax rises or spending cuts.

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The Telegraph quoted an unnamed finance ministry source as saying the document was a summary of policy options, and that no policy decisions had been taken.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below