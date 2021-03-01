UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

FILE PHOTO: Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins speaks during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, at Downing Street in London, Britain February 26, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.

“The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to wait for further clinical and trial data to understand the vaccine effectiveness against this variant,” Susan Hopkins from Public Health England told a news conference.