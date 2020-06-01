UK looks at replacing quarantine for arrivals; PM favours air bridges: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty (not pictured) and the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 28, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British government ministers are aiming to replace quarantine for arrivals to the UK, with government departments being asked to plan to allow the introduction of so-called air bridges by the end of June, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was now “personally in favour” of the air bridges policy, the newspaper reported, citing a source.

The Department for Transport and the Home Office have been told to plan to allow the introduction of air bridges by the end of the month, according to the newspaper.