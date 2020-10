FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets with his Iraq's counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 16:00 GMT on Saturday to provide an update on the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, ITV reported.