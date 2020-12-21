Bulgaria allows medics, seasonal workers to arrive from UK

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective suits are seen outside a future temporary COVID-19 vaccination unit, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will allow medics, diplomats and seasonal workers coming from the United Kingdom to enter Bulgaria after closing its borders to travellers from the country to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The Balkan country, along with other European countries, closed its air, sea and land borders to travellers from the UK until Jan. 31 late on Sunday and imposed 10-day quarantine for returning Bulgarians.

The government has said it was suspending flights from and to Britain until the end of January, but on Monday it clarified that outgoing flights to the UK were not restricted.

Data from the Sofia airport showed that all planned flights to British cities for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 were cancelled.

Bulgaria may resume flights from the United Kingdom before the end of January if there is a common EU decision on travel curbs, but the obligatory 10-day isolation will remain, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told BTV television.