British ministers won't be tested for virus unless they show symptoms - Gove

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson’s top team of ministers won’t be tested for coronavirus unless they show symptoms, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Friday, after the British Prime Minister and his health minister tested positive.

Asked whether other cabinet ministers would automatically be tested, Gove said: “People are tested if they are symptomatic and those members of the central effort in helping to defeat the virus who do show symptoms are appropriately tested.”

“But I think you can tell from the fact that the three of us are here that demonstrates that there are three of us who have not yet demonstrated any symptoms,” Gove said at a news conference.