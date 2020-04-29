UK Labour's Starmer to question PM in coronavirus strategy call

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will question Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including on testing and support for social care, in a phone call later on Wednesday.

“Keir wrote to the prime minister earlier this week outlining some of the areas where we need to see progress, that includes on testing, that includes greater support for social care and it also includes greater transparency on what preparations the government is doing for when it decides to lift the restrictions,” Starmer’s spokesman said, adding the Labour leader will raise the matters in the phone call.