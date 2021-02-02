Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to Captain Tom Moore and his family after awarding him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will send a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Tom Moore after the record-breaking fundraiser died aged 100 on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year,” a palace statement said.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up