Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore, appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, holds his Yorkshire Regiment Medal next Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Miller in Bedford, Britain April 29, 2020. UK Ministry of Defence/ Crown Copyright 2020/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The total raised by Britain’s “Colonel” Tom Moore for health service charities exceeded 30 million pounds ($37 million) on the veteran’s 100th birthday on Thursday.

Moore captured the hearts of a nation during the COVID-19 pandemic by walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money to support frontline health workers.