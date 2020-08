FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bowness-on-Windermere, Britain August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, the government said on Saturday, down slightly from the figure recorded on Friday.

A further 12 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, it added.

Britain has been increasing the number of tests it is conducting, particularly in areas with local outbreaks.