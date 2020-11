FILE PHOTO: A member of the community swabbing team walks through a housing estate as he carries out a doorstep COVID-19 testing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chadderton, Britain, September 30, 2020. Picture taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 17,555 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 498 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed.

Both measures were lower than on Wednesday, when there were 18,213 new coronavirus infections and 696 deaths.