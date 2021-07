FILE PHOTO: People wait in line at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 39,950 new coronavirus infections on Monday, and 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 48,161 cases and 25 deaths reported a day earlier.