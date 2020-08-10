Britain records 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday recorded 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its latest daily statistics, falling back from the previous day’s total which had been the highest daily rise in infections since late June.
A total of 311,641 have now tested positive for COVID-19, official data showed.
On Sunday there were 1,062 new positive tests for the coronavirus, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James