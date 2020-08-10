Health News
August 10, 2020 / 3:20 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Britain records 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday recorded 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its latest daily statistics, falling back from the previous day’s total which had been the highest daily rise in infections since late June.

A total of 311,641 have now tested positive for COVID-19, official data showed.

On Sunday there were 1,062 new positive tests for the coronavirus, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

