People are seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 5,089 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, government statistics showed, with a further 64 new deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

In total, 24,453,221 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the figures showed.