Britain reports 6,238 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since late March and up from 5,274 on Thursday, government data showed.

There were 11 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 18 on Thursday.

More than three quarters of British adults - 39,949,694 people - have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while just over half have received both doses, according to the data.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

