FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A further 10 people have died in England and Scotland from COVID-19 and 2,297 new cases have been recorded, official daily data showed on Sunday.

Both case numbers and deaths have been falling in recent weeks in Britain.

On vaccinations, 31.52 million people have had a first dose and 5.38 million have had a second.